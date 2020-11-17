August 28, 1932 - November 13, 2020
Clara Mae Bills went to be with her Heavenly Father on November 13, 2020 following a long battle with dementia. Clara will be remembered by her family as a woman who enjoyed being a homemaker with a love for her family, cooking, crocheting, her dogs – and a good bargain.
Clara was born in Walters but moved to Lawton in 1950 when she married Ed Bills, also of Walters. Over the years she held a number of administrative positions and excelled as an Electrolux saleswoman and in sales at Meadors. A member of Northwest Church of Christ, she was active in church her entire life and enjoyed the relationships within her church family.
Clara and Ed celebrated 70 years of marriage this past September. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Russell Glenn (Marlow), Trena Diane (Tulsa) and Monica Renee (Tulsa) along with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Francis Cobb of Temple. Clara was preceded in death by one grandson, Lucas Rollins.
After a graveside service with family, she will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com