Memorial service for Clara Loyd, 78, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Loyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Lawton.
She will be enurned at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Clara was born on Dec. 6, 1942 in Vicenza, Italy to Benedito and Catterina (Calgaro) Zoso. She grew up in Italy where she attended school. She married Jimmy Loyd in March of 1964 and they lived in many locations through Mr. Loyd’s military career. In 1982, they retired to Lawton. Mr. Loyd passed away on Aug. 27, 2015. Clara loved gardening and playing bingo with her friend of over 20 years, Diana.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: David and Barbara Loyd, of Lawton; and John and Roberta Loyd of Italy; her grandsons: Sean Loyd and James Loyd; her brother, Gagliano Zoso; her sister, Emma Zoso; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy; her brothers: Italo, Aldo, Rino, Ugo, Fiorello, Roberto, Romano, Fiorvante; and her sisters: Ida, Sira, and Clara.
