Clara E. Weber, 75 of Lawton, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021. Clara was born on Sept. 4, 1946, in Altus, to Hiram and Glenna Bourland. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sew, decorate cakes, to preserve and can items from the garden and enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. She taught a youth Sunday school class and at vacation bible school as well as an active member of the church. She made pies for Leo & Ken’s truck stop from 1996 — 1998. She was also a rural paper carrier and bulk delivery carrier for the Lawton Constitution for 5 1/2 years.
Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Glenna Bourland; three brothers: Doug, Mike, and Rodney Bourland and one sister, Vicki Bryan.
She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Weber of Lawton; daughter, Alice Williamson and husband Ray of Tucson, Arizona; two sons: Doug Weber and wife Debbie of Meers and Richard Weber II and wife Nancy of Tulsa; grandchildren: Lindsey Milner and husband Kevin; Jennifer Wilk; Bethany Weber; Sydney Weber; Troy Weber; Sarah Weber; Megan Weber; Richard Lee Weber III, and Luke Weber; her sisters: Debbie Bourland and Donna Martin; her in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous other loving members and extended family.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Home.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1916 W. Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK.
Services are under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, Lawton.
