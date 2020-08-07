Memorial service for Claire L. Shaak, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Tony Layton of Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Claire L. Shaak, 51, of Dallas, Texas passed away Monday August 3, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma with her mother and father by her side. She was born August 11, 1968 to Clarence and Christine (Redmond) Shaak in Corby, Northants, England.
She attended elementary school and high school in England. She attended Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Oklahoma and University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma before moving to Dallas, Texas and beginning a 29 year career with JP Morgan Chase where she worked to become Vice President Bank Manager.
She is survived by her parents; two children, Christopher Grimes and wife Tarci and Victoria Grimes both of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, River and Rain Jackson; one brother, Thomas Shaak and many family, friends and colleagues both here in America and in England who loved her very much.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Thomas and Annie Redmond of England and Ammon and Caroline Shaak of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society 6525 N Meridian Ave. Ste. 110 Oklahoma City, OK 73116
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.