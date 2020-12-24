Funeral service for Cindy Jackson will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Danny El Kouri officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cindy Jackson, age 61, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.