Funeral service for Cindy Jackson will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny El Kouri, Word Alive Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cindy Jackson, age 61, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in Oklahoma City. Cindy was born at Reynolds Army Hospital at Fort Sill on May 17, 1959 to Eugene Moeller and Imogene (Argo) Moeller. Being a military family, they transferred to Germany for three years and then to El Paso, Texas. Her family moved back to Lawton where she attended Hoover Elementary, Eisenhower Junior High and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1977. She was a pom-pom girl in high school.
She had younger siblings, Brenda Baldwin and Steve Moeller. Growing up she was always the good child-never getting in trouble and avoiding drinking and drugs in high school.
After high school she moved to Tulsa, where she got a job as a PBX (old fashioned switch board) operator at a bank. Cindy had a strong work ethic-always arriving at work before she was required to and staying late.
She met Michael Jackson in Tulsa after he had graduated from OSU and began dating. They were married on Sept. 26, 1982. In 1983 Mike was accepted in the University of Oklahoma Dental School in Oklahoma City and Cindy transferred to a bank in Oklahoma City. Due to her hard work she rose through the ranks to Assistant Vice President over the commercial loan department. She was a real “people person” and was a very kind boss.
Following Mike’s graduation from dental school they moved to Lawton. About a month before graduation she had her son, Justin Tyler Jackson in Oklahoma City. Cindy worked in Mike’s dental office as office manager and gave up her career in banking.
Cindy was the kindest person you could ever know. So many people have commented on how she touched their life with kindness. She was a strong Christian and her goal in life was to raise her granddaughter, Grey up right and in the church. This is until she got a second granddaughter, Bristol in April 2020. Unfortunately with COVID in 2020 she was limited in seeing her babies.
Cindy was a very strong person, beating lung cancer in 2017. Her strong faith in God is what she attributed to her healing.
Cindy was admired for her generosity, kind heart and amazing spirit. We were all blessed to have had her in our lives. She would take her granddaughter, Grey to the food pantry to show her how to give to the less fortunate. She was genuinely nice to everyone she met. Cindy was elegant but simple. Our lives are richer for having her in them.
Heaven truly received an Angel on Dec. 22, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Mike, of the home; son, Justin Tyler Jackson and fiancé, Kayla Powell, Lawton; two beautiful granddaughters: Grey Lynn Jackson, Walters; and Bristol Tyler Jackson, Lawton; sister, Brenda Baldwin and her husband, Charlie, Lawton; brother, Steve Moeller and his wife, Betsy, Broken Arrow; stepfather, Gary Baergen; and stepbrother, Michael Baergen and his wife Kay, all of Alabama, and mother-in-law, Vera Jackson, Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
