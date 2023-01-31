Cierra Michelle (McGregor) Moss was born March 15, 1995 in Lawton to Chris McGregor and Laura Brimm. She passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home near Cement at the age of 27.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Cyril First Baptist Church, 213 W. Main Street, with Billy Harmon officiating. Arrangement have been entrusted to the Crews Funeral Home.

