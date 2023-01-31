Cierra Michelle (McGregor) Moss was born March 15, 1995 in Lawton to Chris McGregor and Laura Brimm. She passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home near Cement at the age of 27.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Cyril First Baptist Church, 213 W. Main Street, with Billy Harmon officiating. Arrangement have been entrusted to the Crews Funeral Home.
Cierra graduated from Cyril High School. She married Casey Dwayne Moss on Sept. 30, 2016. They later welcomed their daughter, Sage, into their family. She was employed as a rural carrier assistant for the US Postal Service.
She loved to barrel race. She was an animal lover and would not desert any stray dogs she found. She enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, and photography. She listened to old music and loved to sing. Target was her preference when it came to shopping. She loved to give her brother a hard time. Cierra loved being a wife and mom.
Cierra is survived by her husband, Casey; daughter, Sage; father, Chris and wife Teri McGregor; mother, Laura and husband Sonny Brimm; parents-in-law: Dwayne and Elizabeth “Beth” Moss; brother, Chance and wife Ashley McGregor; siblings: Chase Brimm, Kelbie Brimm, Christopher Blades, Cameron Blades, Montana and Josh Barrett; Cody and wife Tozhia Moss, and Darcie Lindly; grandparents: Sharon Goodin, and Steven and Annette McGregor; nieces: Paisley Moss, Mave Lindly, Parker Jones, Adalyn Rogers; nephews: Cade McGregor, Kash McGregor, Jackson Barrett, Archer Blades, Foster Blades; uncle: Bob and wife Renae McGregor; and cousins, Madison Glancy and husband McKain Hammond and children Jaxon and Slayde, Kamber McGregor.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bill Goodin; great-grandparents: O.W. “Bill” and Madeline Myers, Doris Bosin-Morris, Hugh Morris, Ellen Goodin, Joe Goodin; and niece Keilee Leithead.