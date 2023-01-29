Chun Chong Watson Jan 29, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service for Chun Watson will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kichan Song, of Harmony Church, Lawton officiating.Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.Chun Watson, 80, of Lawton passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Lawton. She was born in Umsong-Kun, Korea on May 10, 1942 to Tae Sik and Chang Pun (Sin) Chong.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Computer Science Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists