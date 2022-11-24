Funeral services for Chuckie Renegar will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Roger Noland officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with the Rev. Kent Simpson officiating.

Charles Lyn “Chuckie” Renegar was born Dec. 20, 1974 in Sayre, to Cledath Ann (Moore) and Charles Edward Renegar Jr. and departed this life in Lawton on Nov. 21, 2022 at that age of 47 years, 11 months and 1 day.