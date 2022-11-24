Funeral services for Chuckie Renegar will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Roger Noland officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with the Rev. Kent Simpson officiating.
Charles Lyn “Chuckie” Renegar was born Dec. 20, 1974 in Sayre, to Cledath Ann (Moore) and Charles Edward Renegar Jr. and departed this life in Lawton on Nov. 21, 2022 at that age of 47 years, 11 months and 1 day.
Chuckie grew up in Walters and made it his home. Through the years he worked in the oilfield for Teakell Drilling, did framing for Elliot’s and farm labor for the Scherlers. He was an avid OSU football fan and enjoyed eating and going to the races. He was a people person and loved his time with friends and family, especially his nieces and nephews. He will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Eddie Renegar; his grandparents, Leatrice Moore, Charles and Pearl Renegar; a brother-in-law, Darrell Keith Simmons Jr.; and a great niece, Jaide Cloud Miller.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Renegar of Walters; his daughter, Haalee Lavon Parrish of Lawton; his grandson, Kyree Johnson of Lawton; his sisters: Shelley Simmons of Lawton and Teri Renegar of Walters; his brother, Dennis Moore of Walters; his companion, Theresa Yackeschi of Walters; several aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.