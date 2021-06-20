Funeral service for Chuck Miller will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard Mayer, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Chuck Miller died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his residence in Lawton at the age of 67. He was born in Belleville, Illinois on Nov. 4, 1953 to Raymond Jerome and Edith Marie (Bouscher) Miller. He grew up in Belleville and joined the U.S. Marine Corps his senior year of high school. Following his discharge, he worked in a paint and body shop before moving to College Station, Texas, to attend Texas A&M University from 1974-1976, taking criminal justice courses.
Chuck moved to Lawton in 1982 and worked for Dunbar Oil Company and as the service manager for Goodyear Auto Service. He joined the Lawton Police Department in 1988, becoming a detective and retiring in 2014. He had a distinguished police career but was most proud of being awarded the “Medal of Valor” for his heroic efforts after the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995. He was among the first uniformed officers on the scene and later was assigned the unpleasant task of printing victims for identification purposes. Following his retirement he enjoyed working at Soldier Express and Weber Diesel.
Chuck married Sherree Latham on Sept. 28, 1985 at St. John Lutheran Church in Lawton. Chuck was a member of St. John Lutheran church, the Fraternal Order of Police, a 33rd degree Mason, a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, a Shriner where he was in the band as a trumpet player and drummer.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond Eugene and Joyce Ann Miller, Fairview Heights, Illinois; his sister, Gail Haney, Ozark, Missouri; nieces and nephews: Pamela Huelsman; Jeff Miller; Sherri Pierpoint; Joey Miller; Dawn Harwick; Terri Nelson; Michelle Carter; Billy Bato; Rodney Stevens; Brent Haney and Tammy Hawley; his mother-in-law, Marlene Latham, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
His parents, his brother, Richard Lee Miller; niece, Jamie Stevens, brother-in-law, Jerold Haney; and sister-in-law, Connie Latham, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Breaden Wildlife Rehabilitation, 1908 NW 66th Circle, Lawton , OK 73505; the Lawton Animal Shelter; the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or the American Lung Association.
