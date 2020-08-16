Christy Dawn (Ward) Lowery passed from this life on August 12, 2020 at age 34 in Hobart, Oklahoma. She was born August 14, 1985 to Gary Ward and Charlotte (McCarty) Ward in Lawton, Oklahoma. Christy grew up in Cache, Oklahoma and graduated from Cache High School in 2004. Shortly after high school she moved to El Mirage, Arizona where she resided until she relocated back to Hobart, Oklahoma. Christy worked as the District Manager at Acosta for several years and was a Christian. Christy is the loving wife of Patrick Lowery and caring mother of four boys, Aaron, Trey, Christopher and Nathan Self. She enjoyed taking her boys to museums and on trips, on outdoors hikes, concerts and motorcycle rides. Christy especially enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, family and friends. She will be missed dearly.
Christy is survived by her husband Patrick Lowery of the home, her sons Aaron, Trey, Christopher, and Nathan Self, step daughter Jacey Lowery all of Hobart, Oklahoma, mother Charlotte Gaylor, father Gary Ward and wife Marlene, brother Daniel Ward and wife Stacey, sisters Michelle Ward, Callie Ward and husband CJ, sister-in-law Sarah Hayslip, nieces Savannah, Karmyn and Kristin Fassett and husband Cody, nephews Parker, Mason and Chase and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandmother Teresa Ward, grandfather Earl Ward and her uncle Clint Seigler.
Graveside Services for Christy will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Lone Wolf Cemetery in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.
Public viewing for Christy will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home located at 1400 West Main Street, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma 580-846-9018.
Memorials in Christy’s name can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Online condolences for Christy can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com