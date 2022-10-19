Christopher Shanon Ramirez Thomas — loving son, adoring father of two, protective brother, and a friend of many — went to his heavenly home on Oct. 16, 2022, at the age of 51 in Lawton.

Chris was born Feb. 13, 1971 in Lawton, to Lydia Mae Bigbow. He is the grandson of Nelson Eddie and Johanna Bigbow. He is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and of Comanche descent. He had the biggest heart for his children and would do anything for them. He worked throughout Texas and Oklahoma as a Journeyman Carpenter for commercial and residential projects. He was a very skilled and detailed carpenter and was a mentor to many.