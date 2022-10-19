Christopher Shanon Ramirez Thomas — loving son, adoring father of two, protective brother, and a friend of many — went to his heavenly home on Oct. 16, 2022, at the age of 51 in Lawton.
Chris was born Feb. 13, 1971 in Lawton, to Lydia Mae Bigbow. He is the grandson of Nelson Eddie and Johanna Bigbow. He is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and of Comanche descent. He had the biggest heart for his children and would do anything for them. He worked throughout Texas and Oklahoma as a Journeyman Carpenter for commercial and residential projects. He was a very skilled and detailed carpenter and was a mentor to many.
He was a loving father and was so proud of his two children. You could always find him fishing out by the lake with his kids, nieces, and nephews. He also enjoyed hunting and listening to his grandfather, Nelson Bigbow, peyote songs. He spent time with his extended family, grilling out with his closest of uncles, Darrell Bigbow and good friend, Byron Geimausaddle, he also enjoyed family meals on Sundays. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and watching the Sooners play, but more than that, he loved his four-legged companion, Willow, who slept by his side in the later years of his life.
He is survived by his mother Lydia Ramirez; son, Kristopher Poafibitty; daughter, Xandria Poafabitty, and two sisters: Chenoa Barhydt, and Joan Pekah; two brothers: Michael and Calvin Thomas; nieces and nephews: Ethan Barhydt, Julia Lehigh, Natalya Ramirez, Ruben Cable, Jaylen Ramirez, Jessica Cable; Paul and Lawton Thomas; grandniece, Amariana Ramirez. Chris was loved by multiple aunties and uncles: Nannetta and Andy Mote; Tina and Bob Baker, Aneeda Harjo; Beverly Quoyah, Marilyn and Bert Weryavah, Johanna and Arthur Tsatoke, Eddie Bigbow, Jamie and Daniel Swanson, Darrell and Karen Tso, William and Theresa Bigbow.
Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents Nelson Bigbow and Johanna Bigbow; father, Paul Thomas, uncles: David Hargo and Clifford Quoyah.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a wake at 6 p.m. Thursday at Comanche Nation Funeral home. Graveside Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 21, 2022 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, with Rev. Arthur Tsatoke and Tina Baker, officiating. Burial will be under direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.