Word has been received of the death of Christopher Ray Kendall, 51, of Lawton.
Mr. Kendall passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A private family service will be held at Highland Cemetery.
Chris was born on January 15,1969 in Los Angeles, California to David Ray and Janice (Chance) Kendall. The family moved to Lawton when Chris was a small child. He attended school, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1987. He joined the United States Navy and served his country for six years before being honorably discharged. Chris lived in California and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design. In 2000, he moved to Jacksonville, Arkansas where he worked as a graphic designer. He returned to Lawton in early 2000’s. Chris was an avid artist who loved to paint and draw. He was also a great musician and enjoyed playing the guitar. He also loved hiking and the great outdoors. Chris was a devout Christian and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his mother, Janice Kendall; his brother and sister in law, Kelly and Megan Kendall, of Cabot, Arkansas; his sister, Renee Robinson, of Lawton, OK; his nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his grandparents, Elizabeth and Raymond Chance.