Funeral for Christopher James King, 72, Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Whinery Huddleston Funeral Services.
Mr. King died March 10, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 7:56 am
