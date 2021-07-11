A private family service is pending for Christopher Hamlin. Chris, age 43, passed away at his home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Chris was born on Dec. 8, 1977, in Lawton, to Joe W. and Patty (Mollison) Hamlin and lived most of his life in Lawton.
Chris attended Tomlinson Junior High and was a member of the golf team there as well as at Lawton High School, from which he was graduated in 1996. He then attended Cameron University where he majored in criminal justice and sociology to earn a BS degree in 2003.
Chris and his brother Jason began their lifelong love of golf when their dad put a cut down golf club in their hands at a young age and began to teach them the fundamentals of golf. The golf course became the place you could find them on any given day. Chris had a beautiful swing and a great game of golf. He competed locally and then as he grew older, played in many local, out of town, and state tournaments. A favorite family event was when both boys played in the Texas T & O tournament. Chris was a competitor, won trophies, and “may” have accidentally run into his dad’s car with the golf cart one year at a tournament. There are many tales of the fun had at the Country Club along with gratitude for Pro Johnny Wilson’s love and tolerance of Chris and his brother. Chris loved all sports and was exceptionally good at both baseball and basketball, but golf was his favorite.
Chris and his brother Jason had such a beautiful bond and loved doing all things outdoors together. He idolized his big brother, and they made great memories together with their outdoor sports. They loved to go duck hunting and fishing together any time the opportunity arose.
After Chris earned his degree at Cameron, he reconnected with his high school sweetheart Alison Green, and they were married on Oct. 9, 2008. In December 2009, they welcomed their son Cooper into the world. Despite their divorce some years later, they remained friends and were able to do a great job of co-parenting their son Cooper.
Chris’s love for his family and lifelong friends was pure and palpable. His greatest achievement was his son Cooper. Their love and adoration for each other was boundless, and Cooper was the light of his life. Chris’s charisma and sense-of-humor made him impossible not to love. He was a die-hard Red Sox fan and a lifetime golf enthusiast. He was also an avid animal lover, and those who knew him well know that he is looking down on us from a duck blind with his beloved hunting dog Griff.
Those left to cherish their memories of Chris include his son Cooper Cody and Cooper’s mother Alison Green; his parents, Joe and Patty Hamlin; his brother Jason and his wife and much-loved sister-in-law, Joanne (Medicine Park), and their daughter, Molli (Mollison Harper), who was so precious to her Uncle Chris. He is survived by his special aunt, the Reverend Suzanne Mollison (Altus), and his uncle Richard Mollison, wife Cindy, (Houston, TX), and cousin, Nicholas Mollison. He is also survived by his aunt Dixie Burton Crawford (Houston, TX), and cousins Leslie Burton Foley, Marcy Burton, and Amy Burton Stern.
He was preceded in death by his beloved maternal grandparents, Dr. Malcolm “Mac” and Dorothy Mollison, paternal grandparents R.E. and Dixie Hamlin, and his uncle Sonny Hamlin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to an education fund the family has established at Arvest Bank for his son Cooper Hamlin. Contributions should be made to his mother Alison Green with a memo that notes it is for the Cooper Hamlin Education Fund. Those may be mailed to Alison Green at 341 NW 2nd Street, Box 206, Lawton, OK 73507 or taken to Arvest Bank at 2602 W Gore Blvd.
