Christopher Eugene Cooper passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Lawton. He was born in Ft. Worth, TX Sept. 20, 1947 to Archie Earl Cooper and Doris Hazel (Evans) Cindle.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Crews Funeral Home in Apache. Funeral services will be held July 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin with U.S. Army Chaplain officiating. The Stephens County Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders will be presenting military honors.
Chris served in the US Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972. He served two tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He later reenlisted in the US Army in 1976, retiring from the Army while stationed at Fort Sill, in 1991 as Sgt. First Class. A highlight of his military career is that Chris was an Elite crew member of the Pershing Missile System which was credited for ending the Cold War. After his military career he retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division as a correctional officer. He also retired from the Brazos County Sheriff’s office as a detention officer. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He loved riding his Harley and traveling to visit family. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Chris is survived by his children: Karen Ann Edwards and Candace Elane Reed; grandchildren: Sarah, Lillian, and Logan Edwards and Ace Reed; and siblings: Martha McClelland, Arvle Cooper, Johnnie Sue Cloon, Debbie Woods, Paula McCormick, Victoria Cindle, and Lee Cindle.