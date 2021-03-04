Christopher Charles Bobelu, 27, was born on August 9, 1993, in Oklahoma City, to Anthony and Juanita Bobelu. He passed from this life to his heavenly home on Feb. 26, 2021, near Harrah.
Chris graduated from Edmond Memorial High School and from Oklahoma City Community College. By trade, he was a master mechanic, but to everyone he came in contact with, he was so much more. Chris loved his family, his friends, and his Lord. Of all things in this world though, he loved his son, Gavin, the most. Everyone that knew Chris knew how much he loved Gavin.
Chris is survived by his son, Gavin Holt-Bobelu, father, Anthony Bobelu and step-mother, Lynn; mother, Juanita Messer and step-father, Carl; brother, Kenton Bobelu; sister, Kaylee Bobelu; grandparents: Don and Shirley Laughary; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and others that he considered family as well.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Pamela Bobelu and aunt, Steffanie Enamorado.
Chris’ life will be honored on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Edmond Church of Christ at 9th & Bryant in Edmond. He will be laid to rest in Indian Land at Highland Cemetery in Lawton, with a graveside service at 3 p.m. that afternoon. Chris is being taken care of by Smith Gallo Funeral Home in Guthrie.
The family will be at the funeral home on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to welcome visitors.
A gofundme page has been set up for Gavin for future needs as he grows up.
