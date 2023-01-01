Funeral Mass for Christine Marie Womack will be at Noon Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Pecan Cemetery, southwest of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Christine Marie Womack, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in Duncan, with her daughter Debbie holding her hand. Christine was born June 16, 1953 in Ardmore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Hennigan) Hall and Ken Hall and her brother, Charley Hall.
She leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Leder and son, Shepard Leder; brother, Tom Hall and wife Lisa and their children, TJ and Robert; sister, Nancy Holcomb and husband David and her children, Lauren Toppins, Elizabeth Maguire, Michael Colwell and Nicholas Colwell; her brother, Larry Hall and wife Sarah and their children, Joe Hall and Adam Hall; sister, Heather Strahan and her children, Heath Strahan and Helena Strahan.
Christine's proudest accomplishment is her daughter Debbie and her grandson Shepard. She was passionate about teaching mathematics. She taught in both the Duncan and Lawton Public School districts. Her favorite time was teaching for OSSM-Oklahoma School for Science and Mathematics.
She was intrigued by all things NASA and was fortunate enough to visit five different NASA facilities. She even gave informal presentations on NASA to her friends and family members. She visited Japan a few years ago and that experience was one of the biggest highlights of her life. She collected several souvenirs from her time there and was eager to share details of her trip or discuss details with anyone also interested in Japan.
She was extremely competitive in all pursuits. This led her to win numerous teaching awards, baking awards, and she even played varsity tennis at the University of Oklahoma. She was a brilliant organist and pianist and played for several years at the Catholic Church in Duncan.
She made friends wherever she went, and we have no doubt that she has already made quite a few in Heaven. She's probably telling one of her famous dumb jokes right now.
If you wish to make donations in her name, please send to: Holy Family Catholic Church in memory of Christine Womack, 1010 NW 82nd Street, Lawton, OK 73505 or Bo's Place in memory of Christine Womack, 10050 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77054