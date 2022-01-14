WARREN, Ohio — Christine Jewell, age 69, of Warren, Ohio, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Southwestern Medical Center, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
A memorial service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Those who are invited will be contacted with details on where to go.
Christine Jewell made her last inappropriate comment on Jan. 7, 2022. If you are wondering if you may have ever met her, you didn’t — because you WOULD remember. For those of you that did meet her, we apologize, as we’re sure she probably offended you. She was world renowned for not holding back and telling it like it is.
She was born to William and Phyllis Clude on May 14, 1956. And that is when all the fun began.
She wanted to be a nurse, but life got in the way, as she got married in 1970 and had kids. Then, the bottom fell out, and her husband, Samuel B. Jewell, died during his war with cancer in 2007. There will be a party in heaven as she reunites with him!
Chris worked at Assurant in Lawton for a number of years, as a customer service rep until she retired. Chris worked with many friends and “a bunch of morons”. Her words, not ours. Well not exactly hers words because that would have included a bunch of swear words.
Chris leaves behind a lot of stuff that her family doesn’t know what to do with. So, if you are looking for 20 toenail kits, you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch with them. Tomorrow would be fine.
In addition to her stuff she leaves behind a daughter who she was extremely proud of, Sheri Fleming. She will be missed by her two granddaughters that she adored and taught to cuss, Erin Roy and Kristin Scott. Also left to keep the stories alive (but there won’t be any new material) are her great-grandchildren, Eisley and Elijah Scott and siblings Karen Becker and Joyce Lewis. It’s not that she was such a great storyteller, it’s that she WAS the story!
Despite her crusty exterior, cutting remarks and stubbornness, there is actual evidence that she was a loving, giving and caring person. That evidence is the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that her family feels from her passing.