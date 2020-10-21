Christine B. Landis passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Christine was born on March 25, 1947 in Kitzingen, Germany to Friedrich and Meta Bischoff. She married Robert Landis on April 1, 1966. They were stationed in many places, because of Robert military career, before settling in Lawton. She was the proud owner of Flowers By Brigitte for several years, before health issues forced her to retire from what she loved to do…..putting smiles on peoples faces.
Preceded in death by her parents, Friedrich and Meta Bischoff and one sister, Elizabeth McClung of Mississippi, Christine is survived by her husband Robert Landis of Lawton; one son, Glenn Landis of Lawton; two granddaughters, Kathrena Landis and Kristena Landis; one grandson, Bobby Jolin; one sister, Jutta Burggraf of Germany; one brother, Rolf Bischoff of Germany and seven beautiful great grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.