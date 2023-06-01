Funeral service for Christina “Tina” Clark, 34, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gordon Brooks officiating.
Tina passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 1-8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tina was born on July 31, 1988, in Ansbach, Germany. She moved with her family to Baltimore when she was three years old. They later moved to Lawton when she was five years old. Tina attended school in Lawton and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Care Administration. Tina married the love of her life, Donald Clark Jr., on July 28, 2008, in Scio, New York, where they lived until returning to Lawton in 2011 to be near Tina’s family. She enjoyed coloring, scrapbooking, cooking, baking, and loved caring for her beloved fur babies. Her mother and she always had a saying... “It’s you and me against the world”.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Clark Jr., of the home; her mother, Gabriele “Gaby” (Hufnagel) Lamb, of the home; her sister, Donna Wheeler; her brothers: Daniel Hufnagel and wife, Alexa, and Robert Hufnagel, all of Lawton; her brother-in-law, Ronald Clark and Fiance, Taylor Van Epps, of Union Springs, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, Johnny Lamb; her grandfather, Jerry Lamb, her father-in-law, Donald Clark Sr. and her mother-in-law, Rhonda Clark.