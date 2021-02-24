Funeral service for Christina Lema Pogi will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Iafeta Veu of Spoken Word Ministries Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
Christina Lema Pogi, known simply as Tina by her family, was born in sunny Torrance, California on Aug. 25, 1984, to Fia Tupua and Gafa Pogi. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunty, and friend to many that was taken too soon from this world. After years of battling cancer, and even beating it twice, Tina was called home to our Heavenly Father on Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 36.
Christina was the seventh of nine children, and affectionately referred to her large family as “Fia’s Flock.” She grew up in Lawton. Some years after graduating from Lawton High School in 2003, she transitioned her love of numbers into a position as the fiscal supervisor for Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center. She lived in New Brighton, Minnesota before returning home to Lawton to spend her last days with her family.
Known for the being the most creative of Fia’s Flock, Tina loved music, cooking, makeup tutorials and all things crafts. Above all, she loved spending quality time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. If you saw her, you usually saw one of them in tow. Slumber parties at Aunty Tina’s house were infamous because she always had the best snacks and games.
Tina was sassy, honest, thoughtful, and kind and she loved her family and friends fiercely. Her presence was a draw to all, and her sense of humor kept you laughing for hours. Tina will be missed immensely, but her family and those that love her most take solace in knowing that she is free of the pain that has plagued her for so long. For those that knew and loved Tina, this world will never be the same without her.
Tina is preceded in death by her father, Gafa Pogi Sr., her eldest nephew, Jr. McGee, her niece, Marissa Santiago, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She is survived by her mother Fia; her stepfather, Livi; her siblings: Fai, Junior, Howard, Tuiala, Aso, Kanesa, Tino, and Willy, and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who all love her dearly.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com