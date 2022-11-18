Funeral service for Chris Gonzalez Reed will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Ed Eschiti officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m., Sunday Nov, 20, 2022.

Chris Lynn Gonzalez was born to Judy Lynn Gonzalez and Larry Earl White on April 8, 1975 in Lawton, and departed this life in Walters, on Nov. 15, 2022 at the age of 47 years, 7 months and 7 days.