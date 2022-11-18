Funeral service for Chris Gonzalez Reed will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Ed Eschiti officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m., Sunday Nov, 20, 2022.
Chris Lynn Gonzalez was born to Judy Lynn Gonzalez and Larry Earl White on April 8, 1975 in Lawton, and departed this life in Walters, on Nov. 15, 2022 at the age of 47 years, 7 months and 7 days.
Chris grew up at Walters. She finished high school at Big Pasture in Randlett, graduating from Big Pasture High School in 1993. Chris helped open the first Red River Casino at Randlett and then went on to receive her Pharmacy Tech degree from Platt College. She worked at several pharmacies in Lawton. Chris married Brandon Douglas Reed on Jan. 3, 2003 in Wichita Falls, TX making their home in Walters. To this union a son, Gavin, was born and she has enjoyed being a stay home mom now for many years.
Chris enjoyed her plants and did both flower and vegetable gardening. She loved time with her son, as well as, her nephews and nieces. She was an avid Facebooker, loved Michael Jordan and Thunder Basketball. She enjoyed time in the pool, being helpful to her mom and traveling with Brandon and Gavin.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thelma “Troubles” Gonzalez and Samuel Kosechequetah.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon and son, Gavin Douglass Reed, both of the home; her mother, Judy Padgett of Walters; her father, Larry White; two brothers and their wives: Sam and Tori Gonzalez, and Joe and Jordan Padgett all of Walters; nephews and nieces: Keston and Kaizer Gonzalez; Hendrix, Crue, Halen and Hinder Padgett; Trenity and Trevin Reed, and Addi, Ambry and Aspyn Johnson; her aunt and uncle, Robin and Tony Goodwin; her cousin, Kasey Goodwin and girls: Kyleigh and Chrissie; her mother-in-law, Julie Hathaway; her brother-in-law, Anthony Reed; and her sister-in-law, Ashley Palmer and Austin Johnson; many other relatives and a host of friends.