Funeral service for Chris ‘Carnage’ Scott, 47, of Lawton will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Chris passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Chris was born on March 16, 1973 in Juarez, Mexico. The family moved to Germany when Chris was 12 years old. He graduated from Geissen American High School in 1992. The family returned to the states and moved to Georgia in 1992. Chris moved back to Lawton in 1995 where he received his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and Applied Science. Chris worked several jobs in security during the next 20+ years. During this time, he also worked in the entertainment industry as both a lead singer and a wrestler on the Indy Circuit. He was and still is know as “Carnage the Oklahoma Nightmare.”
Chris was a member of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club where he participated in many charity events, such as coat and toy drives. He and the MC also sponsored car washes to help special needs students raise funds for Special Olympics.
He married his wife and soulmate, Cassandra Scott, on October 15, 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Scott, of the home; his parents, Billy and Loretta (Youree) Scott; his son, Lawrence Perez; his daughter, Allissandra Scott; three sisters, Melissa Lemen, Stacey Scott, and Rachel Scott; his mother-in-law, Victoria Coker; his father-in-law, Gilbert Anzaldua; his nieces, Kayleen, Taylor, Brookelyn, Avery, Elspeth, Pagan, Emmalee, Rebecca, Ariel, Aurora, Amelia and Selena; his nephews, Bubba Jones, Byron, Bubba, Chris, Jackson, Dexter, Korrin, Kai, and Blaine; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was proceeded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
