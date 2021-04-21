Funeral service for Chong Hui Pease will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Bible Baptist Church with Dr. Bob Weger, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may viewed by visiting the Bible Baptist Church Facebook page at biblebaptistlawton or on the Biblebaptistlawton YouTube Channel.
Chong Hui Pease died Monday, April 19, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 66. She was born March 19, 1955 in Mokpo, South Korea. She grew up in South Korea and married Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) Keith A. Pease on Dec. 9, 1973 in Seoul, South Korea.
Chong moved to the United States in 1976 and obtained her citizenship in 1979. She was a homemaker, faithfully supporting her husband in his military career. Following his retirement from the military Chong and Keith spent eight years on the mission field in South Korea.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She loved to garden and enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Angel and Chris Etheridge, Elgin; her son, Keith A. Pease Jr., of the home; two grandchildren: Adam and Evan Etheridge; her sister, Chong Myung Lee, South, Korea; her brother, Byung Jun Lee, South Korea; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents and two brothers, Byung Ju Lee and Byung Hak Lee, preceded her in death.
