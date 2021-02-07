Memorial service for Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) Joe L. Talley will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Keahbone, Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.fbclawton.org\livestream.com
Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) Joe L. Talley died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 83. He was born April 22, 1937 in Batesville, Arkansas to Frank and Lela (Thompson) Talley. Joe grew up in Batesville where he graduated high school. He married Arleene T. Ichimura on Dec. 8, 1961 in Oahu, Hawaii. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2012. He later married Jacque Folsom on Nov. 15, 2014 in Rockwall, Texas.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam, retiring in 1980 after 24 years of service. He received numerous awards and decorations to include, the Vietnam Service Medal with Seven Service Stars and the Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Cameron University and later earned two master’s degrees, one from the University of Oklahoma and another from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
Joe taught history for the Lawton Public Schools at Eisenhower Junior High School for 15 years and later worked as a licensed drug and alcohol counselor.
He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and the Senior Adult Coordinator. He enjoyed being a part of The Friday Night Five, playing the guitar. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and had been a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; his son, Frank Talley, Duncan; grandson, Tyler Talley, Oklahoma City; stepson, John Folsom and wife Ailey; step son-in-law, Bob Jernigan; step-grandchildren: Lauren and Ethan; step great-grandson, Kenny; and his sister, Sarah Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Gerald and Lawrence; four sisters: Wanda, Faye, Dot (Dorothy) and Pidgeon (Mildred) as well as his stepdaughter, Janiell Lynn Jernigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Lawton, or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com