Funeral service for Chief Warrant Officer 4 retired Dennis Gene Moore, 90, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with his cousin, Rev. Joey Lansdale, pastor of First Baptist Church of Stringtown, officiating.
Mr. Moore passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dennis was born on Feb. 23, 1933 in Stringtown to Clarence and Mabel (Shaw) Moore. When he was 10 years old, the family moved Elroy, Arizona where Dennis joined the United States Army in 1949, serving his country for 27 years before retiring in 1976. He was stationed in many areas including Japan and Vietnam. While in the military, Dennis received many awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with Fourth Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Marksmanship Qualification Medal Rifle M-14, Civil Actions Honor Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Bronze Star with “V” Device, Bronze Star with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Presidential Unit Citation, Air Medal, and Sharpshooter Qualification Badge .45 Pistol.
Dennis married Erika Buchert on Dec. 23, 1975 in Wichita Falls, Texas and they made their home in Lawton until 1976, when they moved to Anaheim, California and later to Saudi Arabia where he worked for Hughes Aircraft as the Project Manager, retiring after 22 years of dedicated service. They then returned to Lawton where they have remained. Dennis received four degrees from Cameron University in History and Geology. In their retirement, he and Erika traveled in their motor home with a lot of nice friends with the Red River Rover Motor Home Club where he served as president for two years. They were avid fans and season ticket holders of the Cameron Aggies Basketball Team for many many years. Dennis was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Erika Moore, of the home; seven children and their spouses: Steven and Beverly Moore, Connie and Craig Nunes, Ron and Sue Moore, Susie Harbison, Hanna and Nick Fuentes, Tony and Melissa Stalkfleet, and Mike Stalkfleet; his grandchildren and spouses: Leslie and Justin Mitchell, Melissa and Jordan Kaszky, Mary Nunes, David Moore, Hayley Moore, Michael and Brit Moore, Teresa and Ricardo Castillo, Sierra Stalkfleet, Mina Stalkfleet, Erika Stalkfleet, Dakota Stalkfleet, Dennis Baker, Nicolas and Ashley Fuentes, Nick Fuentes Jr., and Leslie Fuentes; great-grandchildren: Grace, Jack, Matthis, Kennedy, McKenna, Kyla, Billy, Sydnee, Sophee, Simon, Diesel, Kohle, and Axle; and his nieces including Stacey Wagner; his nephews; and other loving family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Derek Stalkfleet; his brother, James Moore; his sisters, Loretta Tubbs, Jeri Brock, and Dorothy Cutter.