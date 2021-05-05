Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) Albert T. “Eggi” Anderson died Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 82.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Albert T. “Eggi” Anderson was born May 2, 1939 in Alliance, Ohio to Tillman Dunlap and Zola (Brenlinger) Anderson. He grew up in Ohio and graduated from Goshen High School in Damascus, Ohio. He married Barbara A. Ruggles on Dec. 28, 1957 in Liberty, Indiana.
While in high school he served in the Ohio National Guard and following graduation enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Army for more than 20 years, retiring at Fort Sill in September of 1979. His awards include the Good Conduct Medal Second Award, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars, Bronze Star Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Army Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Two Overseas Service Bars and the Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16) Badge.
Upon retiring from the military, he worked for Halliburton, Hughes Aircraft and Lockheed Martin. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Cameron University in 1996 and later accepted a position with the Great Plains Technology Center as a technical writer, retiring from there in 2006.
He was a member of Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church and had served as the church administrator. He also volunteered at the Fort Sill Museum and served as chairman of the Fort Sill Thrift Shop Board. He had a keen interest in problem solving, enjoyed learning how things worked and even built his own computer in 1975.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; three children: Mark Anderson and wife Carolyn, Henryetta; Melanie Anderson, Springfield, Missouri and Michael Anderson, Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren: Blake Anderson; Scout Anderson; Lance Anderson and Stone Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and three sisters preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
