Funeral service for Chief Warrant Officer 3 retired William Thomas Willard, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, with Pastor Jim Roberts officiating.
Burial will follow with full military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 retired William Thomas Willard, 87, of Lawton died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 3, 2022, after a lengthy illness with his three daughters by his side. William was born to Goldie Mae and JB Willard on Feb. 6, 1935, in a farmhouse nine miles north of Centrahoma. He attended Centrahoma High School and graduated in 1952. Following high school, William attended East Central College in Ada from 1952-1953 and Cameron University from 1975-1982. On Jan. 24, 1961, he married the love of his life, Erma Faye McKinney in Coalgate. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Debbie, Kathy and Tammy. William joined the United States Army in 1955 and proudly served until he retired in September of 1975. He went on to serve in a civil service position from 1976-1987.
William is preceded in death by his parents Goldie and JB Willard, loving wife Erma Faye, a grandson, Kalob Porter, brother Harold (Bob) Willard, John Bruce Willard and three sisters: Lucielle Wynn, Dorothy Strough and Thelma McMillian.
He is survived by three daughters: Debbie Skinner; Kathy Christian, and Tammy (Michael) Borden; seven grandchildren: Steve Abston Jr., Brandon Abston, Dustin Christian, Melissa James, Misti Carter, Chaz (Jaclyn) Borden and Skyla Santiago; 12 great-grandchildren: Gracie Rue, Hannah Abston, Braylen Abston, Michael Porter, Kalob Porter, Zakia Weldon, Makayla Perry, Xavier Weldon, Brody Borden, Bentley Borden, Braxton Borden and Alayna Santiago, and one great great-grandson, Sway D’Sean Porter.