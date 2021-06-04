Funeral service for Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Retired) Ellsworth J. “Mac” McConnaughey will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Delbert Beard of Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Retired) Ellsworth J. “Mac” McConnaughey, 81, Lawton, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Mac was born Feb. 27, 1940 in Urbana, Ohio to Elzie E. and Myrtie May (Lloyd) McConnnaughey. He grew up in the Urbana area and later married Gisela Mock on Jan. 26, 1962 in Germany. Gisela passed away March 15, 2018. Mac was a retired Army veteran of 23 years serving in both Korea and Vietnam. His service in the military has taken him around the world. His final military years were served at Fort Sill. While in the military Mac earned the following medals and awards: two Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals with three Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with six Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Aircraft Crewman Badge, four Overseas Service Bars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon Third Award.
After retiring from the Army, Mac worked for Kirby Vacuum Cleaners followed by devoting his knowledge and work ethic to working for Goodwill as the Director of Operations where he enjoyed helping people for a number of years.
Mac enjoyed his early morning coffee outside while watching hummingbirds visit his feeders. His hobbies were trains, fishing, working on his 1967 Volkswagen and taking care of his yard and in his younger years he enjoyed hunting.
Mac is survived by his two children: son, Ronny McConnaughey of Lawton, and daughter, Janie Stringham of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren: Ronny Jay McConnaughey and wife Jamie of Lawton; Janell Stringham of Houston, Texas, and Misty De Laval and husband Collin of Houston, Texas; five great-grandchildren: Shane, Mason and Sofia De Laval, and Bryce and Kynzie Mills, and one sister, Pat Scurlock of Ohio.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one sister, Betty Pearson.
