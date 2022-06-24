Chief Warrant Officer 3 retired Dana M. Hardacker, 70, Cache, died on June 4, 2022 in Lawton. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Dana was born on June 21, 1951 in Jersey City, NJ, he was raised and graduated high school in Caribou, Maine in 1969. Afterward, he enlisted in the US Army, serving in Vietnam from 1970-71. He continued his Army Career, retiring in June 1991. Upon completion of his Masters of Arts and Science Degrees in History and Behavioral Science he went on to become an Ass’t Professor of Social Science at Southern Maine Community College. He then moved to San Antonio to become an Adjunct Professor at NW Vista College. While in San Antonio, he was active with VFW Post 7108, serving as Commander from 2017 — 2018. After retiring a second time, he resided in Cache. He loved to travel, was an avid reader, historian, and a published author.
Mr. Hardacker is survived by two children: Jessica H. Pyzynski (Matt) of Bangor, Maine and Chad T. Hardacker (Elaine) of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; six grandchildren: Wyatt; Morgan; Emma; Adia; Ainsley and Finn; and a brother, Vaughn Hardacker of Stockholm, Maine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Beecher Hardacker, and a brother, Norman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW National Home for Children.