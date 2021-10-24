Graveside service for Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Retired) Charles E. Miller will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Charles E. Miller, 81, Lawton passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Lawton. He was born March 4, 1940 in Kearney, New Jersey to Anthony and Veronica (Burke) Miller. He joined the US Army in November of 1964 and retired in 1985 after 21 years of service. He served during the Vietnam War and earned the following awards and accommodations during his military career; Meritorious Service Medal-3, Army Commendation Medal-2, Army Achievement Medal-2, Good Conduct Medal-4, Vietnam Service Medal-7, NCO Professional Development Ribbon-3, Overseas Service Ribbon-2, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Overseas Bars-6. Charles married Rita Garrett on Aug. 5, 1975. She preceded him in death in 2016. He later married Gayle Frost on Jan. 7, 2017 in Sulphur.
He is survived by his wife Gayle Quiett-Miller; three sons: Clifford Miller and wife Nikki of Lawton; Curt Rowan of Oklahoma City; Clint Rowan of Sulphur; a daughter, Cassidy Quiett of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren: ten great-grandchildren; three sisters: Patricia Miller of New Jersey; Bernice Simelunas of Florida; Antoinette Connolly of New Jersey; two brothers: William Miller of Georgia and Joseph Miller of Pennsylvania.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Rita and two brothers, Anthony Miller and Raymond Miller.