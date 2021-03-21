Graveside service for Chief Warrant Officer 2 (Retired) Tommy I. Lemons will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin with Dr. Bob Weger, pastor of Bible Baptist Church officiating.
Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
CW2 (Retired) Tommy I. Lemons, age 86, of Lawton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Mr. Lemons was born July 15, 1934 three and one half miles south of Sterling to Robert Lloyd and Mary Alice Lemons. Tommy grew up in Sterling and at the age of seventeen he joined the U.S. Air Force in May of 1952. His first tour of duty was in Korea for one year. He came home on leave and married Wilma Carlson. They had two children, Dona Faye Lemons and Jerry Don Lemons. His next tour was in Sioux City, Iowa from 1953 to 1959. He was then sent to Korea for one year. After that, he went to Okinawa for eighteen months. He was then sent for Fort Sill. He then went to Germany for two years, then to Fort Meade, Maryland for two years, then to Vietnam and back to Fort Sill. He was sent to Vietnam again and then back to Fort Sill. While in Germany and Vietnam, he served with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (Black Horse). He rode with the Black Horse for a total of six years. He retired from the Army after 20 years of service.
Tommy then went to a seminar to become a preacher. He pastored churches in several towns including Medicine Park and Mountain Park. He retired from preaching due to health problems.
After the passing of his wife in 2004, he later met the love of his life, Vaunseal Robison and they married in 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Vaunseal; daughter, Dona Bruce, two step-sons: Randall Busby and his wife, Kay and Hershall Busby and his wife, Carolyn; special nephew, Kelly Lemons; 12 grandkids; numerous great-grandkids and great great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Lemons, parents, son-in-law, Stan Bruce, seven brothers and two sisters.
