Chief Warrant Officer 2 retired Richard (Rick) M. Triolo U.S. Army, 85, of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Oct. 14, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He will truly be missed by al...
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held in his honor, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct., 19, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin.
Visitation and viewing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
He was born on July 31, 1937 in Astoria, NY to Biaggio John Triolo and Bruna Marie Diccico. Rick attended high school at Mepham High School at Bellmore, NY.
He served in the U.S. Army from January 1955 until September 1982.
Richard married Betty Arnett in 1966 and had two children, Norma-Jean and Ava. She was his best friend and constant companion. They were inseparable for 58 years except the time Rick was deployed in Korea, Vietnam and Germany.
Rick served in Vietnam 1968-1969. He received the Bronze Star Medal (with First Oak Leaf Cluster), National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam, Campaign Medal, One Overseas Service Bar, Good Conduct Medal (Fifth Award), Vietnam, Service Medal (with Four Service Stars) Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class, Army Commendation Medal (with First Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Service Ribbon, and Meritorious Service Medal.
He became a Drill Sergeant in 1972 at Fort Dix New Jersey. Rick attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in 1977.
After retirement he worked in civil service at Fort Sill with Pershing Missile Division and the MLRS Division until 2003. Richard became a Reserve Deputy with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department in 1998 and worked as an Investigator until his death.
He was a life member of VFW Post 5263 and DAV Post and was a member of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and enjoyed riding and traveling with wife Betty and family.
Rick is survived by his two daughters: Norma-Jean and son-in-law, Danny Lugo of Platte, MO and three grandsons: Aaron and wife Debra, Eric, and Timothy and granddaughter, Courtney and husband Cody Young; two great-grandsons: Aiden and Opie Lugo; one great-granddaughter Olivia Lugo; daughter, Ava and son-in-law Nick Jackson of Norman, and two grandsons: Robert of Naval Station, Mayport, FL, and Derek of Marlow; two sisters: Norma Saporito and Eileen Triolo of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty and his parents Biaggio and Bruna Triolo. Arrangement are under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.