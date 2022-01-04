Chester Lea Buchanan was reunited with his Rosebud in their heavenly home on Jan. 2, 2022. Chester was born June 23, 1931 in Roosevelt, to Henry and Lucille Buchanan. He graduated from Cooperton High School in 1949. Chester roped in the love of his life Barbara Rae Sommers from Saddle Mountain. They were united in marriage Sept. 6, 1953 at the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains. Chester and Barbara attended Cameron College and went onto Oklahoma A & M (Go OSU!) where they graduated in 1954. Chester was a proud fraternity brother of Alpha Gamma Rho and a member of the ROTC at OSU. After graduation, he was stationed in Germany as a First Lieutenant where he and Barbara enjoyed traveling through Europe. In 1956 they returned to Cooperton Valley to farm and ranch for an inseparable 67 years. They had three children Mallory, Mert and Max. Chester spent many hours teaching his children how to farm and raise cattle, but he probably spent more time keeping them out of mischief. Chester loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved buying and selling cattle, betting on the winning horse at the races, visiting on the porch, and watching the OSU cowboys. Chester loved life and never met a stranger, but most of all he adored his Rosebud and taught us all the true meaning of “till death do us part”.
He was preceded in death by Barbara; his parents; siblings: Stanley Buchanan, Peggy Albright, Rex Buchanan and Pat Buchanan, and son-in-law, Brad Davis.
He is survived by his children: Mallory Davis, Mert and Jeri Buchanan, Max and Donna Buchanan; grandchildren: Dierra and Trapper Heglin; Chanan and Bailey Davis; Bryson and Shelby Davis; Johnna and Alex Elliot; Hannah and Cody Smith; Mariah Buchanan; Brandy and Steven Hybarger; great-grandchildren: Addie and Thatcher Heglin; Sterling Davis; Tinley Davis; Ripley Elliot Bryer; Ryder; Zola and Sonny Smith; Olivia and Sophia Hybarger.
The Buchanan family would like to say thank you to Sue Livermore and Humanity Hospice for loving and caring for Chester and Barbara.
Memorials can be made to Cooperton Valley or Saddle Mountain Fire Department.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Spring Hill Cemetery, Cooperton.
Burial is under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart.