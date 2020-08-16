Cheryl Wynona Thompson, age 77, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Cheryl was born on June 24, 1943 to Glin and Lorene McGill in Wellington, Texas. She was raised on a farm in Quail, Texas. She had a large family and had nine siblings. Cheryl attended school in Quail, Texas. She married Elbert Wayne Thompson on August 20, 1960 and they had five children. She loved to sing and always had a song in her heart. Cheryl loved to sew and was a very talented seamstress.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Wayne Thompson; parents, Glin and Lorene McGill; son, Chad Thompson; brothers, Eddie, George and Lanny McGill. She is survived by her daughters, Lois Stoll, Ellen and husband Jeff Maybray, Sylvia and husband Mark Jenkins; son, Christopher and wife Annie Thompson; seventeen grandchildren, Lacey, Rachel, Steven, Katelyn, Angela, Michael, Lesa, Maddie, Eliot, Chloe, Riley, Brandon, Braydon, David, Destany, Emily and Mason; eight great grandchildren, Norah, Grayson, Addison, Ashea, Simeon, Asher, Shepard and Elizabeth; as well as her siblings, Don McGill, Howard McGill, Walter McGill, Lynda Nolan, Marie White and Randy McGill along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
A memorial service for Cheryl Thompson will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Cemetery.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com