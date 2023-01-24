Cheryl Kay Marple, 61, of Stillwater, entered her heavenly home on Jan. 21, 2023. She was born on March 27, 1961, in Lawton, to the late Robert Glen and Rachel Ramona (Pedigo) Austin. She graduated Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa in 1979 and later moved to Altus where she met Keith Marple. They were married on March 12, 1983, at First Baptist Church in Altus, and provided a loving, Godly home for their children and grandchildren.
Cheryl was extremely creative, skilled at any craft or hobby that she attempted, including sewing, calligraphy, quilting, and crocheting. A serial entrepreneur, she had many ventures, including a sewing shop, ceramics, candle-making, and more. After completing cosmetology school, Cheryl worked as a nail technician for many years, bringing beauty to her clients, friends, and family. She was beloved for the meals she prepared, the recipes she fiercely guarded, and all were welcome at her table. She was also a proud dog mom, and she took every opportunity to dote on her fur babies over the years.
Known for her resilience, supreme hospitality, sharp wit, sparkly bling and style, heart for others, and hilarious sense of humor, she left a mark on this world and in our family that will not be forgotten. Through her many health trials and struggles, she always smiled and found a way to thank God for blessings and to take care of others.
Her faith was a driving force in her life from the early age of 15, when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Highland Park Christian Church in Tulsa. She found ways to glorify God through service at First Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, Cameron Baptist Church in Lawon, and University Heights Baptist Church (UHBC) in Stillwater. From leading Sunday school and cooking classes to teaching sewing for the UHBC Hands Abroad ministry, Cheryl relentlessly looked for opportunities to serve the Lord and His Church.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Keith Marple of Stillwater; sister, Stephanie Austin of Pauls Valley; sister-in-law, Karen Sanchez (Aldo Sanchez) of Altus; aunt, Phyllis Barr of Sherman, TX; son, Erik Marple (Brandon Sanders) of Dallas, TX; daughters: Megan Horton (George Horton) of Stillwater, and Tiffany Wilson (Rocky Wilson) of Guthrie; grandchildren: Tyler Renison, Liam Renison, Mattie Horton, Tate Horton, Rocky Wilson Jr., Ryson Wilson, and Emily Wilson; nephew, Tomas Sanchez (Jessica Sanchez); niece, Juliana Sanchez (Brandon Edwards); and special family members, Dan and Saradell Horton of Stillwater.
The family especially thanks the many healthcare professionals who lovingly cared for Cheryl throughout the years, as well as her faith community friends who have provided endless prayers and support.
Viewing will be at Strode Funeral Home, Stillwater, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 with a family visitation from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at University Heights Baptist Church, Stillwater, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 11 a.m.