Cheryl Kay Marple, 61, of Stillwater, entered her heavenly home on Jan. 21, 2023. She was born on March 27, 1961, in Lawton, to the late Robert Glen and Rachel Ramona (Pedigo) Austin. She graduated Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa in 1979 and later moved to Altus where she met Keith Marple. They were married on March 12, 1983, at First Baptist Church in Altus, and provided a loving, Godly home for their children and grandchildren.

Cheryl was extremely creative, skilled at any craft or hobby that she attempted, including sewing, calligraphy, quilting, and crocheting. A serial entrepreneur, she had many ventures, including a sewing shop, ceramics, candle-making, and more. After completing cosmetology school, Cheryl worked as a nail technician for many years, bringing beauty to her clients, friends, and family. She was beloved for the meals she prepared, the recipes she fiercely guarded, and all were welcome at her table. She was also a proud dog mom, and she took every opportunity to dote on her fur babies over the years.

Tags

Recommended for you