Cheryl Ann Howell 64 of Lawton went to her heavenly home on Monday Jan. 30, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

