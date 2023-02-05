Cheryl Ann Howell 64 of Lawton went to her heavenly home on Monday Jan. 30, 2023 with her loving family by her side.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the funeral home.
Cheryl was born August 1958 in El Paso Texas to Curtis Gene and Mary (Asetamy) Quinton. The family moved back to Indiahoma. She married the love of her life Terry Howell on Nov. 4, 1974. The couple made their home in Lawton and renewed their vows on Sept. 9, 2022
Cheryl worked as a housekeeper Thomlison McMann Nursing Home. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation. Cheryl enjoyed going to garage sales, fishing, watching, westerns show.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Terry Howell of 48 years; children: Terrance TBO Howell; Staci Howell; Cherie Zavala and Shawn Howell; siblings: Maxine Harrison, Cutis Gene Quinton II, Christie Jo Quinton. 14 grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents; Mary Glasson and Bill Glasson; biological father Curtis G. Quinton; granddaughter Angel Wanhee.