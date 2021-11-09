Funeral for Chauntee J. Taylor, 41, Oklahoma City, will be at 2 p.m., Friday Nov. 12, 2021, at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mrs. Taylor died Nov. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Whinery-Huddleston.

Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com