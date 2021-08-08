Funeral services for Charlotte Mitchell Sims will be held at First Baptist Church, Geronimo, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., Rev. John Cullison and Rev. Steve Mallow officiating under the direction of the Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Charlotte Marie (Mitchell) Sims was born to Addis Daniel and Willard Wynn (Arnold) Mitchell on June 10, 1940, in Phoenix, AZ and departed this life in Marlow, on Aug. 5, 2021 at the age of 81 years, 1 month and 25 days.
She was married to Paul Leon Sims at Lake Tahoe on May 4, 1962. Paul and Charlotte moved back to the Geronimo area in 1964 where they were engaged in farming since that time. She was a typical farmers wife diving trucks and tractors. She also loved to read and work with the Geronimo Senior Nutrition center.
Charlotte was a member of the First Baptist Church Geronimo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Roy Ray Mitchell and John Albert Mitchell, and her husband, Paul on Nov. 18, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her twin great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons and spouses: Curtis and Suzanne Sims of Walters; Quentin and Vincent Montez of Denver, CO; a daughter and her husband, Jeanette and Mike Werger of Walters; two sisters: Robin Dean Engeman of Sunol, CA and Noralie Ann McKown of Laughlin, NV; 14 grandchildren and their spouses: James and LaWayne Sims; Joey and Pallavi Robles; Leslie and Leslie Werger; Randy Werger; Matthew and Kylie Werger; Hailey Werger; Jayson Werger; Royce Werger;Mitchell and Brooke Sims; Amanda and Ben Harris; Marcus Montez; Arlene Montez; Auriah Montez and Louis Montez; nine great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.