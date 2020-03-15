Charlotte Marie Walker Mullen 95 went to her heavenly home on March 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday March 17, 2020 at First Baptist East with Pastor Doug Passmore officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She is preceded in death by her children; Jerry Mullen and wife Barbara, Jack Mullen and wife Shirley, Ron Mullen and wife Barbara all of Lawton, Donna Churchwell and husband Mark of Corinth TX, Mike Mullen and wife Dana of Union MO, Marlene Soper and husband Brad, and Charlene Kimmons and husband Tim all of Hickory Creek Tx. Eighteen Grandchildren, Twenty-eight Great Grandchildren and one Great great granchild.
She is preceded in death by; parents, husband William Samuel Mullen Sr. two daughters and one son.