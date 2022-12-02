On Nov. 29, 2022, we lost our beloved and beautiful momma, grandma and grammy.
Charlotte Jan (Thompson) Whitfield, age 84, passed peacefully with her children and grandchildren by her side.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Fletcher Cemetery, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Chaplain Daniel Litchford will officiate.
Charlotte was born July 2, 1938, in Fletcher to Hugh and Vida (Newcombe) Thompson. She was a graduate of Fletcher High School. She married Harlen Whitfield in May 1955. He preceded her in death March 2016 after 61 years of marriage.
As a young woman, Charlotte worked as a licensed beautician. She left that profession to stay home with her two daughters. In 1978, she began teaching for Washita Valley Head Start. The original classroom for the four-year-olds, was the little red schoolhouse on Main Street in Cyril. She retired after 28 years of teaching and loving her four-year-old students. She was proud to have taught three generations of several Cyril families.
Charlotte was an avid gardener. She loved her flowers, her birds, and was a life-long rock collector. She was a loving grandmother that always had a fun and messy activity ready.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters: Gailia and husband Bob Vasil, Tammy and husband Keith Elrod; grandchildren: Amanda and husband John Budd, Cody Daft and wife Jill; great-grandchildren: Kalleigh Budd, Olivia Daft, Mason Budd, Dalton Daft, and Barrett Daft. She is also survived by a brother, Robert Thompson and a sister-in-law, Donna Thompson.
Preceding Charlotte in death and waiting for her, is her husband Harlen, her parents, and her brother Archie Thompson.
The family would like to send a special “thank you” to the CCMH Hospice team and the nursing staff (yellow hall) of McMahon-Tomlinson Nursing Home.
1 Peter 5:10
And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm, and steadfast.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.
