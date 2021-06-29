Funeral arrangements for Charlie Brown are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Charlie died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Oklahoma City at the age of 64.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 3:59 am
