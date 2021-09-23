A memorial service for Charley Heddlesten, 59, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Lawton.
On Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021, Charley Emery Heddlesten, loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 59.
Charley was born Feb. 11, 1962 in Anadarko, to Orvil Paul Heddlesten and Margie Bell Etter. He grew up in Walters, and resided in Lawton. Charley developed a love of horses early in life by attending horse sales with his favorite Uncle Bob. Charley had a compassionate heart and was always quick to help the people he cared for. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
Charley was preceded in death by his father Orvil Paul Heddlesten; bother, Jimmy Heddlesten; sister, Paulette Heddlesten Wooten; daughter, Shari Jenkins, and his favorite Uncle Bob Heddlesten.
He is survived by daughter, ShaMeka and husband Van Theats, of Lawton; son, Ferrell Jenkins, of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren: Terrance; Darius; Jaeda; Jazmyn; Veronica; Carvell; Keyshawn; Elijah; Naveah; and Aaliyah; as well as six great-grandchildren; his mother, Margie Bell Etter, of Walters; partner, Cherly Hastings, of the home; three sisters and spouses: Paula & Everett Carroll, of Kingfisher; Midge Parker, of Hindsville, AR; and Staci Chat and Paul Moore, of Lawton; four brothers and spouses: Gary and Sandi Heddlesten, of Ft. Cobb; Bobby and Linda Heddlesten, of Apache; Jessie Heddlesten, of Walters; and Lance and Ashley Heddlesten, of Walters; three aunts: Ruth Heddlesten; Mildred Bartlett; and Madeline Harrell; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
