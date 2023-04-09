Word has been received of the death of a “hometown boy,” Charles “Chuck” Wayne Scott. He died on Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 59. Chuck was born at Fort Sill on May 9, 1963. He was the son of James and Helen Scott (deceased). Chuck had developed a very aggressive form of cancer of the lung and died in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Charlie Averett.

Chuck was raised in Lawton, attending Lawton schools and graduating from Eisenhower High School. He was an industrious young man and began his work life at the local Budweiser Beer Distributorship. He was too young to drink or sell beer, but he sure could mow lawns and take care of the landscaping at the distributorship. He was only 14 years old when he started with Budweiser. When he became of age to sell and drink beer, he became a salesperson with Budweiser and held the top position in sales for many of his years with them.