Word has been received of the death of a “hometown boy,” Charles “Chuck” Wayne Scott. He died on Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 59. Chuck was born at Fort Sill on May 9, 1963. He was the son of James and Helen Scott (deceased). Chuck had developed a very aggressive form of cancer of the lung and died in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Charlie Averett.
Chuck was raised in Lawton, attending Lawton schools and graduating from Eisenhower High School. He was an industrious young man and began his work life at the local Budweiser Beer Distributorship. He was too young to drink or sell beer, but he sure could mow lawns and take care of the landscaping at the distributorship. He was only 14 years old when he started with Budweiser. When he became of age to sell and drink beer, he became a salesperson with Budweiser and held the top position in sales for many of his years with them.
While in Lawton, Chuck and Melanie Leigh Williams met and married in 1984. To this marriage, a daughter and son were born (Taylor and Travis). Chuck and Melanie moved to Dallas in 1988 when Chuck took a job with UPS. He then earned his Associate Degree in Airframe and Power Plant Mechanics. He was hired by United Airlines in San Francisco, California. He was then hired by American Airlines in Tulsa and later in Dallas, Texas. He spent over 30 years with American Airlines.
He was very active in his children’s activities and always had a landscaping job going. Chuck loved riding bicycles in racing tournaments, too. He participated in tournaments all over the United States and won many awards. The apple of his eye was his grandson, Archer Averett, son of Taylor and Charlie Averett.
Chuck is survived by his ex-wife, Melanie, and their children, Taylor/Charlie Averett(son-law) and Travis(son), a recent graduate of Texas State University. He is survived by his sister, Marlene Scott, of Amarillo, Texas, and a brother, Gary Scott of Florida. He is, also, survived by his ex-mother-in-law, Cherry A. Phillips and a large family that he inherited after marriage with Melanie.
Chuck was predeceased by his mother and father, James and Helen Scott, his brother, Junior Scott, and his ex-father-in-law Paul R. Phillips.