Funeral service for Charles W. Singleton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Southern Hills Baptist Church, Oklahoma City.
Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Friends may view from 9 am – 9 pm Sunday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton and from 4 pm – 8 pm Monday at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes in Oklahoma City.
Charles Wayne Singleton was born on November 13, 1934 at the Waurika, Oklahoma Hospital to Claude E. Singleton and Ola D. Singleton. He had a younger sister, Claudine Singleton. Mr. Singleton at-tended and graduated from Waurika High School. At the age of 8 he developed Rheumatic Fever, and his mother who was a teacher moved to Atlee School for two years. At that time his father was the Jefferson County Treasurer.
In high school, Charles was in the Band, Glee Club and a member of the 1951 State Championship Football Team. After graduation in 1953, he attended school at Cameron State Agricultural College in Lawton, Oklahoma. In his second year of college, he married Bettye Gibson of Ryan, Oklahoma, and they lived in Lawton, Oklahoma. To this union, a daughter Deborah Singleton and a son, Curtis Single-ton, were born. In 1974 Charles returned to Cameron University and received a degree in History, with a minor in Political Science. He later married Linda Chaney on January 25, 1999 in Hawaii.
Mr. Singleton was first employed as a salesperson, selling Amana Freezers and Food Plans. He was also employed with Southwest Chemical Company and washed cars for the college faculty. After two years of college, he went to work at the Raulston Furniture Company for approximately eleven years before going into the Insurance business and then began a Real Estate Company.
Charles was active in the local and state Jaycees where he was a chairman of the Junior Livestock Sale for two years. He also was State Governmental Chairman for the Jaycees and held a governmental sem-inar with the Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice, Marian Opello, as one of the speakers. Also, he was able to go to Washington D.C. and meet our senators and congressmen. He was a member of the Boys Club and Optimist Club.
While in the real estate business Mr. Singleton also was a home builder, Mr. Singleton went into the Real Estate Appraisal business and received two professional designations in Appraising, S.R.A. and S.R.P.A., from the Appraisal Institute. The appraisal business had provided him the opportunity to do commercial appraisals in 22 separate states, including New York City.
In 2007, Mr. Singleton turned the business over to his son, Curtis Singleton, who enjoyed working with his father, Charles would say, “His son is much smarter than he was.”
On May 11, 2016, Mr. Singleton received the “50 Year” Masonic Apron from the Grand Lodge of Okla-homa, Mount Scott Lodge #540. Mr. Singleton was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Mr. Singleton is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home: a daughter, Deborah A. Lillard (John) of Smith-ville, Arkansas; a son, Curtis E. Singleton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and step-sons, Robert M. Swearingen and Paul Swearingen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Travis Lillard (Holli) of Pocahontas, Arkansas and Wesley Lillard (Missy) of Smithville, Arkansas; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke Lillard, Tanner Lillard and Abigail Lillard; as well as his dog Penny
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Claudine Tinkhan.
