A visitation for Charles “Steve” Crook, 67 of Lexington, Texas, will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas. Due to the current health concerns over the COVID Pandemic, the family will not be present for visitation and services will be private.
Steve passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas.
Charles Steven Crook was born on Feb. 17, 1953 in Lawton to Charles Raymond Crook and Mary Margaret (Clark) Crook. Steve was a longtime realtor having owned and operated Charles Crook Real Estate. He was a proud card carrying member of the National Rifle Association and the Republican Party. He was also a member of the Lexington Lions Club and had his pilot’s license. Steve was always a wheeler and dealer who enjoyed fishing, collecting guns, and trading on the stock market. He always looked forward to the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen “Lynn” Crook.
Steve is survived by his five children: Elizabeth and Craig Boettcher of Lexington; J.T. Crook of Maryland; Mary and Lance Hegefeld of Pflugerville; Charlie Frazier and Adrienne Tichenor of Lex-ington; and Andrew and Heather Mullins Angleton; 10 grandchildren: Kensley and Owen Frazier of Lexington; Lincoln and Lennon Hegefeld of Pflugerville; Riley, Annabelle and Logan Crook of Maryland; and Kayla, Lauren and Madalyne Boettcher of Lexington; and one brother, Jeff Crook and his wife, Darlynn of Oklahoma City.
Memorials may be made to the Lexington Lions Club or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas.