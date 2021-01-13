Funeral service for Charles Spencer, 77, of Elgin, will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Fletcher Christian Church. Burial will follow at the Old Elgin Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from Noon until 8 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Spencer passed away Friday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Duncan, at the age of 77.
Charles Thomas Spencer was born on Sept. 27, 1943 in Chickasha, to Giles and Jane Elise (Beutler) Spencer. He was raised on the family farm in Elgin. Charles graduated from Elgin High School in 1961 and 2 years later married the love of his life, Janis Glover, on May 26, 1963. He attended Cameron University and earned his Associates Degree in 1963. Charles went on to receive a Bachelors Degree in Animal Science from Oklahoma State University in 1965. He worked for the Oklahoma Hereford Association while obtaining his Masters in Business and Vocational Agriculture which he finished in 1968. Charles then accepted a position at Elgin Public Schools as the VoAg teacher from 1968-1974. He started the family ranch in 1963 while owning and operating Perfecto Cattle Services from 1974 until 1989. He continued ranching until 2021.
Charles is survived by his wife, Janis Glover Spencer; son, Charles Spencer Jr. and wife Michele -children: Jeff and fiancé, Vivienne, Caleb, and James Spencer; son, Robert G. Spencer and wife Gretchen -children: McKalyn, Jake, and Sierra; daughter, Sharla Spencer-children: Shay Charles, Becca, and Sharee; daughter, Elise Lopez and husband Paul -children: Spencer, Brady, and Sadie Hightower and Weston, Elgin, Austin, Paul Jr., and Steven Lopez; sisters-in-law: Virginia Spencer and Patsy Glover; brothers-in-law: Ronnie Glover and Robert Oliver; an aunt, Ida Belle Whaley; a special cousin, Howard and Molly Waggoner: numerous nephews, nieces, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Giles and Jane Spencer; brother, Ronald Spencer; father and mother-in-law: Jeff and Juanita Glover; in-laws: Sharon Glover, Donna Oliver, and Carles Sowers; and many other family members.
Charles enjoyed participating in, attending, and judging livestock shows. He was very proud of all of his grandchildren and attended any sports and activities they were involved in and he was an avid OSU fan. His community service involved serving on the Elgin School Board, Cotton Electric Board, and the board of Western Farmers Electric Cooperative. Charles was a lifelong member of the Fletcher Christian Church where he served as a deacon and later as an elder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elgin Public School Alumni Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 385 Medicine Park, OK 73557 or to a local church of your choosing.