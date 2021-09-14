Charles Ross Hankins

Charles Ross ‘Ross’ Hankins passed from this earth into his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Ross was born in Lawton, to Spencer and Alberta ‘Stuever’ Hankins on July 19, 1949. After his father passed away in 1966, he and his seven siblings were raised by his mother. He attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School until his senior year, when he graduated from Lawton High School in 1967. He went on to West Texas State on a football scholarship from 1968 to 1971. He would graduate from Cameron with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972. After graduation, he was a teacher and coach for the Lawton Public School system. He moved to North Dakota, where he would begin his career in the insurance industry. He returned to Lawton and founded the Ross Hankins Insurance Agency, a successful business that spanned from 1973 to the present day. Ross had four children- Charles ‘Bret’ Hankins, Jenny Hankins, Eric Hankins, and Stephen Hankins.
Ross married the love of his life, Mary Ann Baldwin, on Aug. 8, 1998, and immediately grew his family by adding Todd Lang, Brent Lang, and Mandy ‘Lang’ Bartels. Well-known as an all-round athlete, avid outdoorsman, and devout Christian who truly lived life to the fullest, Ross was involved in many service committees where he devoted much of his time to the community. He served as the Chair of the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Commission and was the Church Council Chair of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was actively involved in Ducks Unlimited, the planning committee for The Territory Golf and Country Club, and the Tour of the Wichitas Bike Ride. He was a life and qualifying member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and was a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. Ross was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was well-known to the world as a friend of Bill for 48 years. A ‘lifeline for countless souls struggling to be free’, he never passed an opportunity to help someone in need. He went out of his way to make people feel welcomed and had a knack for always being your biggest fan. He loved putting on a big spread and feeding his friends and family. Not known for ever doing things on a small scale, a “BIG TIME” was always to be had with Ross Hankins.
Proving that love is stronger than death, Ross is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; seven children: Bret and Shelly Hankins of Norman; Jenny Hankins of Oklahoma City; Eric Hankins and Michelle Jacobs of Simi Valley, CA; Stephen and Holly Hankins of Yukon; Lt. Col. (USAF Ret.) Todd and Joanne Lang of Tulsa; Brent and Laura Lang of Enid; and Mandy and Col. (USAF Ret.) Clay Bartels of Tulsa; and his six grandchildren who he adored: Tyler Hankins; Tyler Lang; Kira Lang; Kyley Lang; Sadie Bartels; Seth Bartels; Ethan Lang; and Mattie Bartels. Six of his siblings also survive him: Regina and Harry Fields of Tulsa; Joe and Debbie Hankins of Oklahoma City; Tim and Helen Hankins of Tulsa; Judy Hankins of Norman; John Henry Hankins of Norman; and Nancy Hankins of Tulsa.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Alberta Hankins; his brother, Tom Hankins; and Mary Ann’s son, Troy.
A service celebrating the oftentimes unbelievable life of this gentle giant will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lawton with dear friend Rev. Dr. Robert Gorrell officiating. Ross will be interred at Enid Cemetery in Enid. Family will receive visitors at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Donations can be made in Ross’s honor to Centenary United Methodist Church.
We will always love you big, Ross Hankins.
