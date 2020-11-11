Charles Ray Rowell, 52, of Lawton, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mt. Scott KCA with Pastor Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Charles was born April 19, 1968, to George and Marilyn (Thompson) Rowell in Lawton. He grew up in the Mt. Scott area. Charles was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. He enjoyed lifting weights, wrestling, playing pool, spending time at the lake, spending time with his family and friends.
Charles is survived by: mother Marilyn Rowell of the home; sister Tracy Peregoy of Claremore; brothers: George Rowell and Wesley Scott Rowell, both of Lawton; nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly: Brandon, Courtney, Wyatt, Carley, Carter and Brady; uncles and aunts: Amanda Dutton, Billie Kay, Danny Charles, Bill Rowell, Evert Rowell, Bertha Baker, Jaunita Cunningham and Maude Cunningham.
Charles was preceded in death by: father, George Rowell; grandparents: Charles and Lila Rowell, George Thompson and Lena Jones, uncles: George Durward, Johhny Thompson and aunt, Lela Poemoceah.